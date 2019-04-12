U.S.
U.S. appeals court stays Alabama execution of man convicted of 1991 killing

Brendan O'Brien

Death row inmate Christopher Price is seen in this undated Alabama Department of Corrections photo obtained from Montgomery, Alabama, U.S., on April 10, 2019. Courtesy Alabama Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court temporarily stayed the execution in Alabama on Thursday of a man convicted of killing a minister and wounding his wife with a sword and dagger while robbing their home three days before Christmas 1991.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cited jurisdictional issues raised in the case in upholding a delay of 60 days that a district judge had earlier granted in the case of Christopher Price, 46.

Price was convicted and sentenced to death in 1993 in the killing of William Lynn, a minister, in his home in Bazemore, Alabama on Dec. 22, 1991.

