At least two killed in Alabama marina fire: local media

(Reuters) - Fire at a lakefront marina in Alabama early on Monday killed at least two people and left eight others missing, local media reported, citing officials.

Social media images showed a row of boats at the marina engulfed in flames in the predawn darkness at Lake Guntersville in Scottsboro, Alabama.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s reported at least two people were confirmed dead, WHNT television reporter Jordan Dafnis said on Twitter.

Another seven were taken to hospital, Dafnis reported, citing the Scottsboro Fire Department.

At least 35 boats were docked when fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m., with the dock fully engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived, reporter Aaron Farrar of WTVC television said on Twitter, citing Jackson County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Eight people remained unaccounted for, Farrar said, citing Harnen.