SSR Mining to buy peer Alacer Gold in $1.72 billion deal

(Reuters) - Canadian precious metals producer SSR Mining will acquire Alacer Gold in an all-stock deal valued at C$2.41 billion ($1.72 billion) to create a diversified gold producer, the two companies said on Monday.

Alacer shareholders will receive 0.3246 SSR Mining shares for each share held, implying a value of C$8.19 per Alacer share, they said.

Gold prices have gained sharply this year, boosting coffers of bullion’s miners, as investors increase safe-haven buying amid the rising economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The combined company will generate annual free cash flow of about $450 million between 2020 and 2022 based on analysts’ estimates, according to the companies.

The combined entity will continue as SSR Mining and will be lead by Alacer’s Chief Executive officer, Rod Antal.