SSR to buy Alacer in $1.7 billion deal as bullion prices surge

(Reuters) - Canadian precious metals producer SSR Mining (SSRM.TO) said it would to buy Alacer Gold (ASR.TO) in an all-stock deal valued at C$2.41 billion ($1.72 billion), adding heft as gold prices surge due to demand for the yellow metal in an uncertain economy.

Gold miners have benefited from a 12% jump in bullion’s prices this year as investors prefer safer assets amid the rising economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The new company, which will be headquartered in Denver, Colorado, will have operational mines in four countries and will be led by Alacer Chief Executive Officer Rodney Antal, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.

Alacer’s focus over the past several years has been on free cash flow generation, and this merger allows the miner to continue this strategy while diversifying its single operating asset exposure, Antal said.

SSR Mining has operations in Nevada, United States, Saskatchewan, Canada and Jujuy, Argentina, while Alacer is a low-cost gold producer focused on its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine in Turkey.

The “zero-premium” merger is expected to generate annual free cash flow of about $450 million between 2020 and 2022 based on analysts’ estimates, according to the companies.

As part of the deal, Alacer shareholders will receive 0.3246 SSR Mining shares for each share held, implying a value of C$8.19 per Alacer share.

Shareholders of SSR Mining and Alacer will own about 57% and 43% of the new company, respectively, with the new board consisting of five directors from each of the miners’ existing boards.

The deal includes a $70 million termination fee payable under certain circumstances, the companies said.

National Bank Financial acted as financial advisor to SSR Mining, while McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Lawson Lundell LLP acted as legal counsel to the miner.

Earlier in the day Gran Colombia (GCM.TO) said it had proposed to merge with Guyana Goldfields (GUY.TO) and Gold X (GLDX.V), while Shandong (600547.SS) (1787.HK), one of China’s biggest gold producers, said last week it would buy TMAC Resources (TMR.TO).