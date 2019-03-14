Alaska Air says too early to talk about future 737 MAX deliveries

FILE PHOTO: Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc said on Thursday it was too early to discuss its future 737 MAX deliveries from Boeing Co, following a deadly crash involving one of the planes in Ethiopia this past Sunday.

Alaska Air, which has 32 pending orders for the narrowbody 737 MAX aircraft, has the first delivery of the jet planned in June.

“We are staying close to our partners at Boeing and the FAA as the investigations continue... We are committed to ensuring the safety of our guests and employees,” the U.S. carrier said in a statement.