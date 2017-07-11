FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
CMS approves Alaska health insurance exchange stabilization plan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 11, 2017 / 8:41 PM / a month ago

CMS approves Alaska health insurance exchange stabilization plan

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said on Tuesday it had approved Alaska's proposal to stabilize its state health insurance exchange by creating a program to cover claims by people with certain high cost conditions.

CMS said the new program was projected to reduce premiums in the individual market by 20 percent, adding more consumers may have coverage.

Alaska will receive around $48 million from the federal government and will put around $11 million of its own money for the reinsurance in 2018, CMS said.

The program is the first so-called state innovation waiver approved by the agency.

Reporting by Michael Erman in New Yorkj; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.