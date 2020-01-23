Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Alaska island, no tsunami threat

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck 81 km (50 miles) west of the city of Adak in Alaska at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Thursday.

There was no danger of a tsunami, the National Tsunami Warning Center based in Palmer, Alaska, said.

The quake was followed by more than 30 aftershocks of magnitudes in the range of 2.1 and 3.9 within two hours in the same Aleutian Island region, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Adak is the westernmost city not only in Alaska but in the United States. It is about 1,300 miles southwest of Anchorage and has a population of about 300.

It is a very seismically active area, with many earthquakes and active volcanoes.