Saudi British Bank secures binding deal for $5 billion acquisition of Alawwal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank (SABB) 1060.SE has secured a binding agreement to take over smaller rival Alawwal Bank 1040.SE to create Saudi Arabia’s third-biggest lender with a market capitalization of about $17.2 billion.

Under the deal that was announced in May as a non-binding agreement, Alawwal’s assets and liabilities will be transferred to SABB, the larger of the two lenders, the banks said.

“We will be one of the largest corporate banks in the kingdom with major relationships with the largest Saudi companies and the ability to scale up our retail business towards 10 percent market share,” SABB Managing Director David Dew told Reuters.

Dew said the bank would be better placed to support the kingdom’s effort to develop its capital markets by participating in major deals around Vision 2030, a program of measures aimed at reducing Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil revenues.

The bank would aim to offer homes loans to help home ownership among Saudi citizens and support lending to small and medium enterprises, Dew said. The combined bank will have around 16 percent of the home loans market.

Dew will become the managing director of the combined group and Lubna Sulaiman Olayan, one of the directors proposed by Alawwal, will chair the board, becoming the first woman to chair a Saudi listed company.

The first major banking tie-up in the kingdom in two decades has taken longer than expected, partly because the regulatory environment for bank acquisitions in Saudi Arabia is relatively untested.

The deal values each Alawwal bank share at 16.26 riyals ($4.34) and Alawwal’s existing issued ordinary share capital at around 18.6 billion riyals, the statement said.

On completion of the merger, SABB’s existing shareholders will own 73 percent of the combined bank and Alawwal’s shareholders will own 27 percent on a fully diluted basis.

SABB is 40 percent owned by HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L)(0005.HK) and Alawwal is 40 percent owned by a consortium that includes Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) (RBS.L), which has been trying to reduce its stake for some time.