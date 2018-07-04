FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
July 4, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Quake of 5.1 degrees shakes Albania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook the Adriatic seaboard north of Albania’s main port of Durres on Wednesday and was felt in the capital Tirana.

The earthquake struck near Gjiri i Lalezit, northwest of Durres at a depth of 18 kilometers, the Albanian Institute of Geosciences said. It lasted about 10 seconds.

There were no initial reports of damage except for small cracks in buildings. High-rise structures were evacuated following the tremor.

Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.