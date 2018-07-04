Quake of 5.1 degrees shakes Albania

TIRANA (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook the Adriatic seaboard north of Albania’s main port of Durres on Wednesday and was felt in the capital Tirana.

The earthquake struck near Gjiri i Lalezit, northwest of Durres at a depth of 18 kilometers, the Albanian Institute of Geosciences said. It lasted about 10 seconds.

There were no initial reports of damage except for small cracks in buildings. High-rise structures were evacuated following the tremor.