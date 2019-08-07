Lithium producer Albemarle raises 2019 adjusted profit forecast

FILE PHOTO: Brine pools from a lithium mine, that belongs U.S.-based Albemarle Corp, is seen on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert, Chile, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

(Reuters) - Albemarle Corp (ALB.N) raised its 2019 adjusted profit forecast after posting a 10% jump in the second quarter on Wednesday, as the world’s largest lithium producer sold more volumes of lithium and bromine at higher prices.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company rose to $164.3 million, or $1.55 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $150 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

The company raised its full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share forecast to between $6.25 and $6.65, from $6.10 to $6.50 expected earlier.