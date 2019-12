FILE PHOTO: Brine pools from a lithium mine, that belongs U.S.-based Albemarle Corp, is seen on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert, Chile, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

(Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, expects “robust” long-term demand for the electric vehicle battery mineral despite troubles in the existing market due to oversupply, Chief Executive Luke Kissam said on Thursday.

“The demand outlook for lithium remains robust,” Kissam said at the company’s investor day in New York, which was webcast. “We have enough lithium to satisfy demand for next 10-15 years.”