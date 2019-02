(Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly profit due to rising sales and prices for the white metal used to make electric car batteries.

The company posted fourth-quarter net income of $129.6 million, or $1.21 per share, compared to a net loss of $218.4 million, or $1.95 per share, in the year-ago quarter.