FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
August 7, 2018 / 8:34 PM / in an hour

Albemarle quarterly profit nearly triples on strong lithium sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest producer of lithium, said on Tuesday that its quarterly profit nearly tripled as sales and selling prices surged for the mineral used to make electric car batteries.

The chemicals company posted second-quarter net income of $302.5 million, or $2.73 per share, compared to $103.3 million, or 92 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, Albemarle raised its revenue forecast to a range of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion, in what would be at least a 7 percent increase over 2017.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.