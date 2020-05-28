Albemarle says it wants full control of Greenbushes lithium mine

FILE PHOTO: Brine pools from a lithium mine, that belongs U.S.-based Albemarle Corp, is seen on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert, Chile, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

(Reuters) - Albemarle Corp said on Thursday it wants to take control of Greenbushes, the world’s largest lithium mine, signaling it intends to block any rival from buying Tianqi Lithium Corp’s controlling stake.

“We would be interested in taking a controlling stake in that venture,” Eric Norris, head of Albemarle’s lithium division, said at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s EV Supply Chain Festival, which was webcast. “We will keep our position and would like to increase it.”