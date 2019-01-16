Alcoa beats profit estimates on strength in alumina segment

(Reuters) - Alcoa Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the top U.S. aluminum producer was helped by strength in its alumina segment, sending its shares up nearly 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Alcoa’s third-party alumina sales, or supplies to other smelters, rose 20.8 percent to $1.13 billion in the fourth quarter.

For the current quarter, Alcoa expects moderate benefits from both improvements in customer-specific alumina pricing and lower alumina costs.

Net income attributable to Alcoa was $43 million, or 23 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $196 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $3.34 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 66 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 50 cents per share, and revenue of $3.33 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.