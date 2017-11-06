FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Aldermore agrees $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
#Deals
November 6, 2017 / 7:48 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

UK's Aldermore agrees $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aldermore Group (ALD.L) and South African lender FirstRand (FSRJ.J) said they had agreed on a 1.1 billion pound ($1.31 billion) takeover of the British bank.

The 313 pence offer represents a 22.3 percent premium to Aldermore’s closing share price of 245 pence on Oct. 12, the day before the companies announced they were in talks.

Aldermore is among a group of so-called “challenger” banks that emerged after the financial crisis to fill a gap in small business lending and capitalize on problems at bigger lenders such as Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L).

Aldermore also reported higher nine-month new lending at 2.4 billion pounds, citing strong demand from small and medium sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets and Lazard are advising the British company.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

