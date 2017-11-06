UK's Aldermore agrees $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand

(Reuters) - Aldermore Group (ALD.L) and South African lender FirstRand (FSRJ.J) said they had agreed on a 1.1 billion pound ($1.31 billion) takeover of the British bank.

The 313 pence offer represents a 22.3 percent premium to Aldermore’s closing share price of 245 pence on Oct. 12, the day before the companies announced they were in talks.

Aldermore is among a group of so-called “challenger” banks that emerged after the financial crisis to fill a gap in small business lending and capitalize on problems at bigger lenders such as Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L).

Aldermore also reported higher nine-month new lending at 2.4 billion pounds, citing strong demand from small and medium sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets and Lazard are advising the British company.