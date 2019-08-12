Novelis offers concessions to address EU concerns about Aleris deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. aluminum producer Novelis has offered concessions in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns over its $2.6 billion bid for aluminum producer Aleris, a filing on the European Commission site showed on Monday.

The EU competition enforcer did not provide details in line with its policy. Novelis, part of India’s Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) could see the deal blocked if it does not offer concessions, sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month.