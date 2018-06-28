Glencore in talks to acquire Brazilian fuel distributor Alesat: report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Commodities trader Glencore PLC (GLEN.L) is in talks to acquire Brazilian fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Last year, Brazil’s watchdog Cade rejected the takeover of Alesat by a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA.

Since then, Vitol SA VITOLV.UL, the world’s biggest oil trader, and France’s Total (TOTF.PA) engaged in talks to acquire Alesat.

Glencore declined to comment on the matter. Alesat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.