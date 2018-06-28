FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 28, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Glencore in talks to acquire Brazilian fuel distributor Alesat: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Commodities trader Glencore PLC (GLEN.L) is in talks to acquire Brazilian fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Last year, Brazil’s watchdog Cade rejected the takeover of Alesat by a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA.

Since then, Vitol SA VITOLV.UL, the world’s biggest oil trader, and France’s Total (TOTF.PA) engaged in talks to acquire Alesat.

Glencore declined to comment on the matter. Alesat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.