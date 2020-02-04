Alfa Laval fourth-quarter core profit tops forecast, orders just below

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval (ALFA.ST) reported quarterly core earnings above market forecasts on Tuesday, while order intake slightly missed analysts’ expectations.

The company said its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBITA) rose to 2.25 billion Swedish crowns ($234 million) from 1.79 billion a year-earlier, beating the 2.12 billion mean forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

Alfa Laval, a maker of products such as heat exchangers, separators and ballast water treatment equipment, said order intake dropped to 11.2 billion crowns from 11.6 billion, just below the 11.4 billion analysts’ forecast.