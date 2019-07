MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday reported net profit of 1.8 billion pesos ($93.8 million) for the second quarter, a drop of 49.3% from the same period last year.

The company, which operates in the food packaging, car parts, petrochemicals and energy industries, reported revenue of 85.5 billion pesos during the quarter, down 8.7% compared to last year.