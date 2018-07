MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) on Thursday raised its guidance for 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to $2.365 billion from $2.17 billion, after posting stronger second-quarter results.

The company also raised its revenue guidance to $18.825 billion for the year, up from $17.413 billion.