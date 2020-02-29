Algeria deports Italian national infected with coronavirus

ALGIERS (Reuters) - An Italian national who tested positive for coronavirus on his arrival in Algeria has been transferred to his home country, Algerian official media reported on Saturday.

Algeria announced on Tuesday that the 61-year-old man, who works in projects involving Milan-based energy firm Eni, had become its first confirmed case of the virus.

He has been flown from the airport of the southern oil and gas town of Hassi Messaoud by an Italian airline, the state news agency APS said, without providing details.