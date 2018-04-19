Algeria's Sonatrach in talks on oil, gas projects in Iraq

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s Sonatrach said its CEO discussed on Thursday the state energy firm’s possible participation in developing Iraq’s Nassiriya oilfield with Iraqi oil ministry officials.

FILE PHOTO: View of the headquarter of the state energy company Sonatrach in Algiers, Algeria June 26, 2016. Reuters/Ramzi Boudia

Sonatrach CEO Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour and Dhia Kamar Safar, chief of technical department at the Iraqi oil ministry, also discussed the possibility of Algeria taking part in projects aimed at connecting Iraqi cities to the country’s gas network, Sonatrach said in a statement.

“Talks between the two sides focused on the possibility of Sonatrach participating in the development of Nassiriya oilfield,” the statement said.

FILE PHOTO: Sonatrach's CEO Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour talks to employees during a visit to a gas site in Hassi R'mel, Algeria July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lamine Chikhi/File Photo

“They also studied the opportunity of a participation by (Algerian power and gas utility) Sonelgaz and oil products distributor Naftal in the extension of the gas network to supply the Iraqi cities with natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).”

Ould Kaddour and Safar also signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their partnership through “sharing Algerian expertise in exploration and pipeline transport,” the statement added.