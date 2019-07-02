Fire at Sonatrach gas facility in Oran, no impact on production

ALGIERS (Reuters) - A fire at Algerian energy firm Sonatrach’s GNL1Z gas production unit in the city of Oran will have no impact on output, the company said on Tuesday.

Two people were injured in the fire, Sonatrach said in a statement.

Video posted online overnight showed a large fire at the site, and private broadcaster Ennahar had said that the fire had been followed by several explosions.

Algeria is a major gas exporter, serving mainly European markets, and is also an OPEC oil producer.