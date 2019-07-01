Fire breaks out in Sonatrach's gas facility in Algeria's Oran -Ennahar TV

ALGIERS (Reuters) - A huge fire broke out at state energy firm’s Sonatrach’s GNL2 gas production unit in the Algerian city of Oran, Ennahar television reported early on Tuesday.

The fire was followed by many explosions, but no casualties were immediately reported, the private television station added.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera network said four people had been injured, two of them seriously, quoting Algerian media.

A large fire could be seen on a video posted online, but no more information was immediately available.

Algeria is a major gas exporter, serving mainly European markets, and is also an OPEC oil producer.