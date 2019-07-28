Algeria's annual inflation down to 3.1% in June

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s annual inflation fell to 3.1% in June from 3.6% the previous month due to a drop in prices for some food items, official data showed on Sunday.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.3% in June, according to the figures released by the National Statistics Bureau.

Prices for vegetables, poultry and fish fell 9.5%, 5.5% and 1.1% respectively, but the cost of fruits went up 0.6%.

Algeria has been trying to boost domestic output and cut its imports bill in a bid to cope with deficits caused by lower energy export earnings.