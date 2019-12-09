Algeria to cut oil output by 12,000 bpd under new OPEC deal

FILE PHOTO: OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

ALGIERS (Reuters) - OPEC member Algeria will reduce its crude oil output by 12,000 barrels a day to comply with a deal agreed by other producers with the aim of balancing the global oil market, Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Monday.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia last week agreed a new deal to cut production that includes an extra 500,000 barrels a day.

“Algeria’s additional output cut is 12,000. I think it will not affect our contracts and exports,” Arkab told a state radio broadcast.

Algeria currently produces an estimated 1 million barrels per day but growth in domestic demand has hit overall energy earnings.

The North African country has approved a new energy law to make the sector more attractive to foreign oil investors.

“The law is aimed at finding profitable partnerships,” Arkab said.