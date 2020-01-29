Commodities
January 29, 2020

Algerian energy minister: Very possible OPEC+ meeting may be advanced to February

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria’s energy minister Mohamed Arkab said on Wednesday it was “very possible that Opec+ meeting could be advanced to February instead of scheduled meeting in March,” state press agency reported.

When asked about extending the Opec+ output-cutting deal, Arkab added: “everything is possible”.

Arkab, when asked about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on oil prices, said: “We are now in discussions with OPEC countries, and a decision will be made in the coming days”.

