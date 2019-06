FILE PHOTO: Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia at Houari Boumediene airport in Algiers, Algeria December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian former prime minister Ahmed Ouyahia appeared in a court in Algiers on Sunday to be questioned over alleged corruption involving the partner in Algeria of Germany’s Volkswagen, state TV said.

This is the second time Ouyahia has been questioned since the Supreme Court last week ordered his detention as part of another investigation into alleged corruption.