ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Friday dismissed two senior generals, the presidency said, two months after he sacked the North African country’s police chief.

A woman walks past posters of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

The generals, Said Bey and Lahbib Chentouf, had been in charge of the first and second military regions.