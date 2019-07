FILE PHOTO: Algerian Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi speaks during the CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s supreme court on Wednesday placed former industry minister Youcef Yousfi in custody over alleged corruption, state television reported.

Yousfi became the latest senior official to be detained in anti-graft investigations since protests broke out earlier this year demanding the prosecution of people seen by demonstrators as corrupt and the removal of the ruling elite.