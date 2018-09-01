FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2018 / 3:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Algeria’s Bouteflika back from Geneva medical trip: presidency

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika returned home on Saturday after a six-day trip to Geneva for medical tests, the presidency said.

FILE PHOTO: Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seen in Algiers, Algeria April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

It was the latest of a series of trips abroad for medical reasons since Bouteflika, 81, suffered a stroke in 2013.

He has made few public appearances since the stroke, but supporters have been urging him to stand in next April’s election. Bouteflika, in office since 1999, has not yet said whether he will stand.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Andrew Roche

