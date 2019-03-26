World News
March 26, 2019 / 7:58 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Algerian protest leader rejects army's attempt to have Bouteflika declared unfit: Huffpost

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - An Algerian protest leader has rejected the army’s attempt to have President Abdelaziz Bouteflika declared unfit, saying the people wanted a national government of consensus, the Huffpost Maghreb said on Tuesday.

“The Algerian people don’t accept that the government, or a symbol of power of this system, manages the transition period,” Mustapha Bouchachi, a lawyer and protest leader said, according to the online outlet.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
