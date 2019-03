ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah asked for the presidency to be vacated, Ennahar TV reported, saying the general considered the people’s demands are valid following a month of mass protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Based on the constitution the upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah will be caretaker for at least 45 days, Ennahar TV station said.