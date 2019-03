Students take part in a protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

TUNIS (Reuters) - Algeria’s army will guarantee security and not allow a return to an era of bloodshed, its chief of staff said on Tuesday, according to Ennahar TV station.

Gaed Salah said there were some parties he did not name which wanted Algeria to return to the “years of pain”, referring civil war in the 90s.