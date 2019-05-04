Brother of former Algerian president, two former intelligence chiefs arrested: Ennahar TV

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian police have arrested Said Bouteflika, the youngest brother of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and two former intelligence chiefs, Generals Bachir Athmane Tartag and Mohamed Mediene, Ennahar TV said on Saturday.

Said Bouteflika, who served as a top advisor to the presidency for more than a decade, had been Algeria’s de facto ruler since his brother suffered a stroke in 2013 which left him in a wheelchair.

Massive ongoing protests calling for a radical change to Bouteflika’s regime pushed the ailing president to resign on April 2, but demonstrators continue to demand the removal of all those linked the former administration.

“The arrest of Said is definitely the peak in the dismantling of Bouteflika’s system,” a top political source told Reuters on Saturday.

Army chief of staff Ahmed Gaed Salah has promised to rid the country of corrupt politicians, oligarchs and military officials, in order to restore confidence among the people.

Several oligarchs, including Algeria’s richest man Issad Rebrab, are behind bars with investigations ongoing.

Protesters are also calling for the resignation of interim president Abdelkader Bensalah, who is due to serve until an election on July 4, and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui.