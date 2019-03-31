Algeria's Bouteflika preparing to announce his resignation: Ennahar TV

FILE PHOTO: Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks on during a meeting with army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah in Algiers, Algeria, in this handout still image taken from a TV footage released on March 11, 2019. Algerian TV /Handout via Reuters/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is preparing to announce his resignation in accordance with article 102 of the constitution, Ennahar TV said on Sunday.

Under the article, a constitutional council can declare Bouteflika unfit for office or he can resign himself.

Bouteflika, who has faced more than a month of mass protests, might announce his resignation on Tuesday, the private station said, citing political sources.