New protests in Algeria after Bouteflika submits re-election bid

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Hundreds of Algerians gathered in the capital and other cities late on Sunday to protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s plan to seek re-election, according to residents and footage posted online.

Hundreds of youths gathered in the center of Algiers chanting anti-government slogans, the scene of mass protests on Friday and Sunday, residents said. Algerian websites also reported protests in Bouira, Tizi, Ouzou and Boufarik.

Hours before, Bouteflika submitted his official papers for the April 18 election, his campaign manager said.