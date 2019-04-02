Algerians celebrate departure of Bouteflika

People celebrate on the streets after Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has submitted his resignation, in Algiers, Algeria April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Hundreds of Algerians took to the streets of the capital late on Tuesday to celebrate the departure of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika after 20 years of power, residents said.

Young people were waving Algerian flags or driving in convoys through the city center, where on Feb. 22 mass protests broke out against the veteran ruler.

“Allahu Akbar (God is Great),” shouted a man on a live television broadcast.

Bouteflika, 82, had earlier submitted his resignation, state media said.