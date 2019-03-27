Algeria’s ruling coalition partner RND urges Bouteflika to resign: statement

DUBAI (Reuters) - The leader of Algeria’s ruling coalition partner RND party, Ahmed Ouyahia, urged President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign, the group said on Wednesday.

“The Democratic National Rally recommends the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika according to the fourth paragraph of the article 102 of the constitution,” a statement from the party said.

Algeria’s powerful army chief of staff called on Tuesday for a constitutional move against Bouteflika, signaling an end to his 20-year rule.