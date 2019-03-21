Algeria ruling party leader says Bouteflika's decisions valued

FILE PHOTO: Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks at journalists after casting his ballot during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria’s ruling National Liberation Front party (FLN) values the decisions of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Ennahar Tv cited party leader Moad Bouchareb as saying on Thursday.

The FLN also stressed the party’s moral and political commitment to Bouteflika’s decisions, Bouchareb said.

On Wednesday, FLN sided with protesters after a meeting of its top officials, state news agency APS said. It quoted Bouchareb as saying the “FLN fully supports the popular protest movement”.