Algeria deputy PM to make foreign tour to discuss events at home

Algeria's deputy prime minister Ramtane Lamamra speaks during a joint news conference with newly appointed prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, in Algiers, Algeria March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister Ramtane Lamamra is expected to visit several countries including Russia, China, and some EU nations to explain the crisis in Algeria, a foreign ministry official said.

Thousands of Algerians have been protesting for over three weeks against ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and have rejected the new prime minister’s offer to create an inclusive government that will change the political landscape