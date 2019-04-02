France says confident Algeria's democratic transition can continue

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said he was confident Algerians would continue their democratic transition in a “calm and responsible” way after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his resignation on Tuesday.

“This is an important page in the history of Algeria that turns,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement. “We are confident in the ability of all Algerians to continue this democratic transition in the same spirit of calm and responsibility.”