France urges transparency and calm for Algeria elections

PARIS (Reuters) - France urged on Wednesday for “full transparency” regarding planned elections in Algeria, and added it hoped the elections took place in the best possible conditions.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika plans to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term, but has faced widespread protests over the move.

“We have taken note of Bouteflika’s decision to be a candidate in the forthcoming presidential election on April 18. We want this election to take place in the best possible conditions, and for full transparency in the campaign,” said French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux.