FILE PHOTO: Algeria's newly appointed prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, speaks during a joint news conference with deputy prime minister Ramtane Lamamra, in Algiers, Algeria March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria’s new cabinet will be a caretaker government with Noureddine Bedoui remaining as prime minister, private Ennahar TV reported on Sunday.

Bedoui was appointed premier on March 11 after his predecessor Ahmed Ouyahia resigned following President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision not to run for a fifth term in the face of mass demonstrations.