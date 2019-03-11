Algerian judges refuse to oversee vote if Bouteflika participates: statement

ALGIERS (Reuters) - More than 1,000 Algerian judges said they would refuse to oversee the country’s election next month if President Abdelaziz Bouteflika contests it, in one of the biggest blows to the ailing leader since protests started more than two weeks ago.

In a statement, the judges added that they were forming a new association. Bouteflika returned to Algeria on Sunday after undergoing medical treatment. Protesters have rejected his offer to limit his term if he wins the vote.