Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following the talks with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia was concerned by protests in Algeria and saw attempts underway to destabilize the situation in the North African country.

Lavrov made the comments before talks in Moscow with Algeria’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ramtane Lamamra.