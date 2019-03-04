World News
Former Algerian minister quits as lawmaker of ruling party

ALGIERS (Reuters) - A former Algerian government minister resigned as a lawmaker and member of the ruling FLN party on Monday, a rare sign of discontent within the ruling elite as the country has been hit by protests over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s plan to seek re-election.

Sidi Ferroukhi, who has served as minister of agriculture, did not address Bouteflika in a statement on Facebook announcing his resignation, saying only that Algeria was going through exceptional circumstances and change.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Peter Graff

